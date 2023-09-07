Video
Janmashtami celebrated with due religious fervour

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Janmashtami celebrated with due religious fervour

The country's Hindu community on Wednesday celebrated Janmashtami, the holy occasion of birth of Lord Sri Krishna, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, with due religious fervour and gaiety.
 
Sri Krishna was born to Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in Mathura (present-day Uttar Pradesh, India) to which Krishna's parents belonged.

Different religious, cultural and social organisations chalked out elaborate programmes in observance of the Janmashtami across the country.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee have taken up a two-day programme centrally at Dhakeshwari National Temple here.

The festival began with Geeta Joggo at 8 am at Dhakeshwari National Temple seeking the blessing for the country and the nation.

A historic Janmashtami procession was brought out from Palashi intersection in the afternoon while Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader joined it as the chief guest. Quader and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh jointly inaugurated it.

Wearing colourful dresses, thousands of devotees joined the procession. Children were dressed up as Lord Krishna to join the event. The procession ended after it reached Victoria Park in the old part of the city after marching different city streets.

Vehicles were also decorated colourfully to join the massive procession. Onlookers also enjoyed the procession while the procession was parading different city streets, including Dhaka University campus, Central Shaheed Minar, Doyel Chattar, Eidgah crossing and Gulisthan.

Identical rituals were also performed and processions were brought out across the country, including divisional cities and district towns.

The festival was celebrated in temples across the country with different programmes.

On September 7, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with Hindu community members on the occasion of Janmashtami.

A discussion will be held at the Dhakeshwari National Temple on September 8.

Wednesday was a public holiday marking the festival.

National dailies published special articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting various aspects of the eventful life of Lord Sri Krishna.

According to Hindu mythology, Sri Krishna was born on the eighth day of dark fortnight in Bangla month of Bhadra and he takes birth in ages in the world to safeguard the good and pious people from the hands of malevolence people by establishing truth, justice and beauty in the society.

It is usually observed on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Sharavan or Bhadrapad. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in 3228 BCE.    �BSS



