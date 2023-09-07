Test run of spl train on Mawa-Bhanga section today







The Bangladesh Railway is going to start trial run of a special train on Mawa-Bhanga section crossing through the Padma Bridge on Thursday morning.The train will start its journey from Kamalapur Railway Station at 8:45am and will reach Bhanga at 11.54am, senior information officer of the Railways Ministry Shiraj ud Doula Khan told BSS. Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Secretary of the Ministry of Railways Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir and other officials will be on board."We hope the trial run of the special train will be done on Thursday from Mawa to Bhanga through Padma Multipurpose Bridge," Afzal Hossain, Project Director of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project told BSS here. �BSS