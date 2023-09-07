Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Test run of spl train on Mawa-Bhanga section today

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

The Bangladesh Railway is going to start trial run of a special train on Mawa-Bhanga section crossing through the Padma Bridge on Thursday morning.

The train will start its journey from Kamalapur Railway Station at 8:45am and will reach Bhanga at 11.54am, senior information officer of the Railways Ministry Shiraj ud Doula Khan told BSS. Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Secretary of the Ministry of Railways Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir and other officials will be on board.

"We hope the trial run of the special train will be done on Thursday from Mawa to Bhanga through Padma Multipurpose Bridge," Afzal Hossain, Project Director of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project told BSS here.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP wants to play evil-game over Dr Yunus: Quader
426 people killed, 793 injured in 441 road accidents in Aug: Report
Quader’s sister passes away PM condoles
Fakhrul flays city mayors for failing to arrest spread of dengue
Janmashtami celebrated with due religious fervour
Test run of spl train on Mawa-Bhanga section today
Prez for exploring new avenues of collaboration with Indonesia
198 BD-Americans condemn globalleaders’ statement


Latest News
Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 9 injured sent to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorate
FIFA Int' l Friendly: Bangladesh to play Afghanistan in last match Thursday
University student drowns in Ctg waterfall
Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17, officials say
SAFF U-16 Champs: Bangladesh reach semifinal as India beat Nepal 1-0
Bangladesh suffers big defeat after dismal batting display
Young tourist gang-raped in Cox's Bazar, one held
WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter
Former Sri Lanka spinner Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Millions of Shiite pilgrims flock to Iraq's Karbala
Most Read News
ADB, Deutsche Bank to boost supply chain financing in Asia
198 Bangladeshi Americans criticize letter from global personalities
Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed
BNP to bring out mass procession in capital on Saturday
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to six as another fisherman dies at CMCH
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
Obaidul Quader's sister Ferdous Ara passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft