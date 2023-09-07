Video
Dr Yunus Trial

198 BD-Americans condemn globalleaders’ statement

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Some 198 US citizens representing the Bangladeshi diaspora have expressed deep concern at the statement issued by some prominent figures, including former US president Barack Obama, regarding the ongoing trial of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh.

A statement signed by 198 individuals from the Bangladeshi Americans communities was issued on Wednesday.

"We, the undersigned American citizens representing Bangladeshi diaspora communities around the United States, are deeply concerned by the statement issued by some prominent figures, including former president Barack Obama, regarding the ongoing trial of Dr. Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh," the statement reads. They said they firmly believe that the statement in favour of Dr Yunus has been given without a thorough understanding of the facts, and in that process signatories of the open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh brazenly attacked the sovereignty of the country that gained its independence through the sacrifice of three million martyrs.
 
"Nobel laureate Dr. Yunus has been charged with money laundering, tax evasion, labor rights abuse by the independent Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) in Bangladesh," it says.

They said the case is under trial and no verdict has been reached yet. "It is unfortunate that the signatories to the statement have drawn their conclusion without going through the merit of the case, while many of them advocate for rule of law and due process in the administration of justice. We, the undersigned, have been observing Dr. Yunus' malpractice for many years. We also are well aware of Dr.

 Yunus's art of deceit in public relations. However, we, as US citizens, never complained about it. We have reasons to believe the signatories of the open letter fell prey to Dr. Yunus' deceit," the statement adds.

Twelve among the signatories are:
1. Dr. Nuran Nabi, councilman of New Jersey (NJ)
2. Prof. ABM Nasir, professor of North Carolina (NC)
3. Abu Ahmed Musa, councilman of Michigan (MI)
4. Rana Hasan Mahmud, engineer of California (CA)
5. Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed, professor of Pennsylvania (PA)
6. Shikrithy Barua, IT engineer of New York (NY)
7. Abul Khan, State Representative of New Hampshire (NH)
8. Mahbubul Tayub Alam, Millbourne City Mayor of PA
9. Md. Nurul Hassan, councilman of Milbourne City, PA
10. Dr. Sufian A Khandakar, scientist of NY
11. Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, scientist and writer of Washington DC
12. Dr. Joti Prakash Dutta, writer of Florida (FL)    �UNB



