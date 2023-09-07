Video
Ex-state minister for relief Ebadur no more

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 6: Former State Minister for Relief and President of Moulvibazar district chapter BNP Advocate Ebadur Rahman died of old age complications while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He was 85.

Hasan Ahmed Javed, son-in-law (eldest daughter's husband) of the former lawmaker who was elected from Moulvibazar-2 constituency (Borolekha and Jhuri upazilas), confirmed it, saying that his father-in-law breathed his last around 3:30pm while undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

His first namaz-e-Janazae was held in Dhaka's Lalmatia, and he will be buried at his family graveyard in Moulvibazar followed by two other funeral prayers.

He is survived by four daughters, grandsons and granddaughters and a host of well-wishers.     �UNB



