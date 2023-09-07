Video
Thursday, 7 September, 2023
2 held with 31 gold bars in Satkhira

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) detained two persons with 31 gold bars weighing 7.359 kilograms at the Baikari border in Satkhira on Wednesday.
On intelligence information, an operation led by the Satkhira 33 BGB Battalion apprehended the twoat the Baikari border in Satkhira Sadar Upazila.
The arrestees were identified as Mohammad Tuhin (20), son of Babar Ali, and Mohammad Sajib Hossain (22), son of Jahangir Hossain, both from the area under Satkhira Sadar Police Station.
"They were attempting to smuggle 31 gold bars from Bangladesh to India, said Lt Col Mohammad Ashraful Haque, the commander of the battalion.
The BGB confiscated the gold bars hidden inside the rear chassis pipe of their motorcycle. The current market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 6,30,86,478.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the detained smugglers at the Satkhira Sadar Police Station, where they are currently under police custody.  �UNB



