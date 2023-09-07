Video
Thursday, 7 September, 2023
Foreigners might have forgotten BNP-Jamaat’s misrule: Amu

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

JHALAKATI, Sept 6: Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu here on Wednesday said foreigners might have forgotten about BNP-Jamaat's misrule that had pushed the country behind.
He said during their ten-year regime, Hindu community people across the country and leaders and activists of the then opposition party Awami League were brutally tortured by BNP.
"They (the foreigners) had also protested BNP-Jamaat's oppression during their tenures," Amir Hossain Amu said while speaking as the chief guest at a function of Janmashtami, the celebration of the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna, in Madan Mohon Akhrabari Temple premises in the district.
Amu said the government will hold the general election as per constitution. He also urged people to cast their votes for 'Boat' to bring AL back to power.     �BSS



