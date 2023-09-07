Int’l confce on Sufism at DU on Sunday





The 4th International Conference on Sociology of Sufism, Perfected Humanity and Divine Quest for Social Harmony will be inaugurated by the Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman while the Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will address the conference as chief guest at Dhaka University on Sunday.



Prof Dr Amit Dey, Ausotosh Professor of Medieval and Modern Indian History of University of Calcutta will address the conference as key-note speaker.

Prof Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam, convener of the conference and Chairman of the Department of World Religions and Culture of Dhaka University, told this at a press conference at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday noon.

"A total 102 research papers on Sufism from 66 institutions of 16 countries including Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, United States of America, United Kingdom and Brazil will be presented in the conference," Prof Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam said.

Darul Irfan Research Institute's managing trustee Syed Irfanul Hoque said that they organised the conference with a view to introduce Sufism to the new generation.

'We have come forward with a vision of peace, harmony, coexistence and tolerance in the world. Sufis always emphasize on human self-purification. The Maizbhandari Tariqa has a unique method of self-purification called Usul-e-Saba or the Seven Ways of Self-Purification. By practicing Usul-e-Saba one can transform himself into a perfect human being. We believe that self-purified people are essential for establishing a new world,' Syed Irfanul Hoque said.

Earlier, Darul Irfan Research Institute organised three international conferences, three memorial lectures on Gausul Azam Maizbhandari at Dhaka University, Chittagong University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology and photo exhibitions on Sufism in different parts of the country.



