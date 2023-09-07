Prof Jebunnessa’s book on martyrs of Aug 15 unveiled





Liberation War researcher and Jahangirnagar University Prof Jebunnessa's book titled ''Bedonatur Auguster 1975 Shahidder Alekhya' unveiled on Wednesday.Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest at Zahur Hussain Auditorium of National Press Club.Addressing the unveiling ceremony, the information minister said, 'The purpose of the August 15 massacre was to kill the nation. This murder is the most heinous deed in human history. Women and children were spared in the desert of historic Karbala. But all the women of the Bangabandhu family, including the little baby Russell, were killed."Prof Jebunnessa said, "I heard the untold story of the martyrs' family members very closely. I try my best to uphold all of these from pertinent angles. This book will be a document for future generations to explore the stories."The programme was chaired by former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique, former Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Prof Farzana Islam, General Secretary of National Press Club Shyamal Dutt, artist Hashem Khan, family members and well-wishers of author, among others were present.