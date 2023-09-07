Video
Home Editorial

Balancing the earth

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Climatic change is due to various environmental failures, the most crucial are use of fossil fuels means which emit large amounts of CO2 increasing the greenhouse effect. We should not forget that there is a link between global warming and waste of energy by consumers.

The government must take all necessary actions to reduce climate change, while the common men can help by using less fuel. Leaders can cooperate by increasing research into renewable forms of energy. We can also help by insulating our homes and by using solar panels where possible so that less energy is wasted. All these actions can limit the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. As global warming is a serious danger there are a number of steps that can be taken to reduce its effects.

Mahmudul Hassan
Mohammadpur, Dhaka




