TIB’s call to deter money laundering, avert IMF loans







According to a news report published in this daily on Wednesday, Bangladesh has borrowed a substantial amount-$4.7 billion-from the IMF over the past three and a half years to manage its foreign exchange shortfalls. What compounds this financial burden is the interest accrued on this borrowed sum, which equals the principal amount itself.



TIB contends that if comprehensive anti-money laundering laws and steps were in place and effectively enforced, it could evade the need for foreign exchange reserve bailouts and the associated burdensome interest payments. This raises the critical question of whether the country's existing anti-money laundering framework and enforcement mechanisms are robust enough to curb illicit financial outflows effectively.

TIB's citation of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) for unveiling the involvement of garment factories and buying houses in siphoning off significant funds under the guise of export-import trade is indicative of the extent of the corruption. Moreover, the figures presented by TIB, citing Global Financial Integrity (GFI) data, are alarming-an estimated average of $7.53 billion siphoned out of Bangladesh annually through international trade. And this revelation underscores the magnitude of money laundering in the country.



However, TIB's call for proactive measures to prevent money laundering is a vital step in the right direction. It emphasizes the importance of impartial law enforcement and institutions in the fight against money laundering. Regardless of the status or influence of those involved in trade-based money laundering, they must face legal consequences. Failure to hold individuals accountable for such activities could encourage further illicit financial outflows and undermine Bangladesh's financial stability.



The concern regarding the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is also worth noting. Restricting the ACC's jurisdiction in investigations related to money laundering can hinder process and procedures in combating financial crimes. In order to strengthen the fight against money laundering, it is imperative to provide the ACC with the necessary authority and resources to carry out its mandate effectively.



Lastly, TIB's call for co-ordinated and enhanced efforts to combat money laundering in Bangladesh is not only relevant but also essential to safeguard the country's financial stability and reputation. By addressing money laundering issues comprehensively and transparently, Bangladesh can reduce its reliance on external financial assistance and secure a more prosperous and sustainable economic future.



