Lavrov’s Dhaka visit: Friendly stopover or highly political?







To date, no higher ministers or presidents of Russia have visited Bangladesh. This makes the visit more important in geopolitical and geoeconomic contexts. There has been speculation in the diplomatic arena for a long time about the proposed visit of Sergei Lavrov. During his 24-hour stopover, he is scheduled to pay acourtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hold an official meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart, AK Abdul Momen, where he will discuss issues of mutual interest, including bilateral, regional, and global issues. On many accounts, his first visit is immensely significant for Bangladesh.



In the current political context, Lavrov's sudden visit has taken the attention to many. The visit comes as the world sees rising polarization, especially due to the Russia-Ukraine war, with the West putting huge pressure on Russia, including sanctions. Russia has been bombarded with sanctions from the West since invading Ukraine in February 2022. Now, Russia is focusing on expanding its political reach in the international sphere.

Consequently, the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Dhaka holds strategic significance, aiming to address the pressures exerted by the United States and Europe on issues of electoral fairness, human rights, and peaceful elections. This visit sends a clear message of political support from Russia to Bangladesh. Politicians from the US and Europe have been urging Bangladesh to hold a free, fair, and peaceful election. Russia has labeled these talks between the US and Europe as an example of neo-colonialism. Moscow feels that the US and Europe are interfering in the internal affairs of a sovereign country. So, the Russian foreign minister's visit at a time when the US and Europe are pressuring the government about the upcoming election and the human rights situation indicates Moscow's political support of Bangladesh.



Undoubtedly, Bangladesh faces increasing challenges in managing the Rohingya crisis as the funding deficit for Rohingya humanitarian assistance increases every year. The crisis is now inflicting a huge burden on the country's economy. Bangladesh wants Russia closer to Bangladesh to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis. The Momen-Lavrov meeting will discuss the promotion of cooperation between the two countries. Sergey Lavrov's visit will not lead to any new agreements between the two countries. However, the issues that have been reached between the two countries so far and are in the final stage will be discussed in the meeting.



It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh needs Russian assistance in ensuring its energy, food, and fertilizer security as it deals with the global crisis. For this, Bangladesh wants to import food and fuel from Russia amid ongoing crises around the world. The Russia-Ukraine war increased the price of fuel oil on the world market. In such a situation, some countries, including India and China, are buying fuel oil from Russia at a low price. Every year, the country imports 50 lakh tons of diesel, 13 lakh tons of crude oil, 2 lakh tons of furnace oil, and 120 thousand tons of octane. The government had to pay a loss of $150 million a day when oil prices surged to their highest level in nine years. Last May, Russia also offered to buy crude oil from Bangladesh. Bangladesh will be able to present its demands more strongly to Russia during this visit.



Bangladesh has also partnered with Russia for other purposes, including the South Asian country's first nuclear power plant. Due to the war, funding from Russia for the Rooppur nuclear power plant has decreased. Again, sending money from Bangladesh to Russia for the import of equipment for this project has also been stopped. In this situation, the two countries are working to normalize money exchange through third countries. Considering the current situation, Bangladesh will explore the possibility of cooperation in the energy sector with Russia during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's planned official visit.



In conclusion, the impending visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Dhaka carries multiple layers of significance within the evolving geopolitical landscape. This visit highlights Russia's determination to strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh in the face of shifting global dynamics.With deepening ties with multiple world capitals, Bangladesh is sending a message that it needs all its allies to prosper in future. Bangladesh and Russia are enjoyinghealthy growth in terms of trade and commerce. But both sides have much more to offer. It is hoped that friendly and strong ties between Bangladesh and Russia will continue in the future.



The writer is a freelance columnist and has completed his graduation in International Relations from the University of Dhaka 