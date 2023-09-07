

Expats - the living heroes should be taken care of correctly



The goodwill and reputation of a country's society and cultural manner, etiquette, lifestyle, and beliefs could be known all over the world by the expatriates. It also depends on the expatriates who are collaborating with each other from different countries in the same workplaces. They not only introduce themselves but they also represent their motherland by performing their daily activities with honesty, punctuality, and proficiency.



They send their surplus of earned money to their family according to the government-directed system that accumulates the foreign currency. Foreign currency is used for dealing export and import business with different countries. The government imports many demandable raw materials, fuel, essential food, etc. in order to fulfill our indispensable demands. The more we get foreign currency through the expats, the more we increase our reserves which will strengthen our economic stability.

Nowadays, expatriates are being neglected by their own country as well as the government. The government is not aware of the advantages and disadvantages of the expatriates and their families. Their family has to suffer and gather many bad experiences for interacting with the government officials and getting govt services which is proven through different news in the daily newspaper of Bangladesh.



They are not treated as rightly as they contribute to the economy. Sometimes they have to face some unbearable circumstances in the airport and they have to pay some speed money to avoid the unreasonable delay as well as the complexity of the Officers. To avoid this man-made botheration they had to face harassment that kills the enjoyment moment of entrance to the motherland. Officials' complexity makes them tired and makes them feel lonely on this journey.



The preface of many diplomats of Bangladesh has raised many questions in serving as well-wishers and representatives on behalf of the government of the country for the expatriates. Sometimes, When they fall into a problem they can't get legitimate diplomatic help and response from the government. It is heard that they are not sincere about their duty to the expatriate and their duties are not monitored appropriately. In the case of upholding expatriates' right to a foreign country the diplomats from Bangladesh are not cooperating with them competently. Sometimes they have to face a lot of problems for political purposes.



The government has programmed to take some initiative to give the expatriate and their family a better and easier life. News and print media say that the government has started building specialized hospitals, residential schools, and specialized insurance companies, especially for the expatriate's family who are contributing greatly to the country's economy. They have also planned for a training institute for the upcoming expatriates to make them skilled and fit for the job where they will be sent.



Recently, The government of Bangladesh has taken the initiative of a Universal Pension Scheme for the betterment of citizens of Bangladesh. The expats are also included in this Universal Pension Scheme. They have been considered heroes of Bangladesh because of their remittance contribution to economic development, reducing the currency crisis and tackling the economic problem of a significantly rising developing country like Bangladesh.



Though the government says that they are very serious about expatriates, the movement of expatriates demanding something shows the actual condition of their seriousness. It is high time they planned, but they have not accomplished it yet, some projects are under implementation and some are ignored to implement. Some projects are running smoothly.



Now the number of expatriates is increasing day by day. As a citizen of this country, they also should be a part of making the most vital decisions and the government can't ignore this number of expatriates' consent. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal revealed that till June 2023, more than 14.9 million Bangladeshi workers are working in 176 countries across the world. Their family is living in their native country. They earn money and send the surplus of their income to their family for the use of livelihood. The government should produce human resources for sending them to foreign countries and train them properly according to market demand in many developed countries so that they can get suitable jobs. This will not only help for the betterment of economic stability but also help to reduce the most crucial problems like unemployment.



Expatriates are heroes who are serving our country from abroad. From a societal point of view, they and their family should be respected by society because of their sacrifice of being separate from the motherland and family. The government should take effective steps and ensure the implementation of the esteemed project for the welfare of the expatriate and their family.

We should reward them for their countless efforts despite all the obstacles. We should motivate them and provide all the support for facing all the stress, dual career, and family issues.

The writer is a Student, Islamic University, Kushtia, Bangladesh, Member, Bangladesh Tarun Column Lekhok Forum, Islamic University Unit



