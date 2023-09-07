

Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: A growing public health crisis



Dengue fever manifests itself in four distinct strains, the most serious of which is hemorrhagic dengue. Only those with severe symptoms seek medical care, skewing the available numbers. Bangladesh had 62,098 dengue cases last year, with 281 fatalities. Dengue fever is usual in Bangladesh during the monsoon season, but this year's widespread has been particularly severe, with cases spreading equally in urban and rural regions.



One of the most worrying elements of this epidemic is the apparent alteration of the disease's characteristics, along with the mosquitoes' improved resilience. These mosquitos have undergone genetic modifications that make them immune to traditional pesticides and repellents, leaving existing controls ineffectual. This mutation has resulted in dengue's worrisome expansion into hitherto unexplored areas of the country.

However, given that most dengue cases are now being recorded in cities and suburbs, it is critical to address unplanned urbanization and the government's slow reaction as contributing reasons to the outbreak. Climate change, according to experts, is a factor. Nonetheless, artificial causes such as haphazard buildings and a lack of public awareness have allowed dengue to permeate every part of the country. Bangladesh's evolution into a country characterized by expansive, high-rise development zones has unwittingly generated stale water reserves on concrete surfaces after rainfall, making them perfect breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito.

These official anti-mosquito drives during the monsoon season have been insufficient to combat the dengue outbreak. As a result of climate change, these mosquitos have evolved and gained resistance to standard repellents, demanding creative and comprehensive mosquito control strategies.



This year, the increase in dengue cases has put significant pressure on Bangladesh's already frail healthcare system, which has been plagued by inefficiency. Hospitals are dealing with a massive inflow of patients, many of whom are struggling with severe conditions such as high fever, terrible headaches, joint and muscle pain, and internal bleeding in the worst-case scenario. The country's healthcare infrastructure must learn from the experiences gained whilemanaging the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein both state-run and private hospitals rapidly expanded bed capacity, enhanced the provision of intensive care, and fortified emergency medical preparations.



As Bangladesh grapples with this catastrophic scenario, the pain of those impacted continues to increase. Hospitals are experiencing overcrowding, and many families are going through the agonizing process of seeking care for their loved ones. Amid this upheaval, it is critical to remember that the fight against dengue in Bangladesh is a war against inefficiency, corruption, and the repercussions of fast urbanization.



While Bangladesh is fighting the issue on numerous fronts, a low-cost vaccination may be its most excellent chance. Clinical studies for a potential single-dose vaccination are ongoing, thanks to cooperation between the National Institutes of Health, the University of Vermont Vaccination Testing Centre, and Johns Hopkins University. This vaccine provides a glimpse of hope, but its broad use depends on its effective development.



A prompt, coordinated, diversified effort is required to prevent future dengue epidemics. Proper urban design, community participation, and real empowerment have the potential to make substantial contributions to protecting Bangladesh from the ravages of dengue. The nation's ongoing battle against this tenacious opponent emphasizes the importance of vigilance, innovation, and steadfast public health measures. By confronting these difficulties altogether, Bangladesh can not only ease its people's suffering but also serve as an example for other regions dealing with the plague of dengue fever.

The writer is a Research Associate, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management

