3 youths electrocuted in Brahmanbaria







The incident took place in Terkanda Village of the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Lokman Mia, 29, a resident of Nijsarail area under Sarail Sadar Union, Amjad, 18, of the same area, and Sharif, 15, of Zilkudar Para Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station Mohammad Emranul Islam said the trio came in contact with a live electric wire when they were working in the house of one Barkat Ali in Terkanda Village at around 3:30 pm.



All of the three construction workers were critically injured at that time.



Later on, they were rescued and taken to Sarail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.



