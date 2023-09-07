Video
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:36 AM
Home Countryside

3 youths electrocuted in Brahmanbaria

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Sep 6: Three young construction workers were electrocuted in Sarail Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Terkanda Village of the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Lokman Mia, 29, a resident of Nijsarail area under Sarail Sadar Union, Amjad, 18, of the same area, and Sharif, 15, of Zilkudar Para Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station Mohammad Emranul Islam said the trio came in contact with a live electric wire when they were working in the house of one Barkat Ali in Terkanda Village at around 3:30 pm.

All of the three construction workers were critically injured at that time.

Later on, they were rescued and taken to Sarail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.

Legal action has been taken in this regard, the OC added.




3 youths electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
