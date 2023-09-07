Five men found dead in five districts







CHANDPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a field adjacent to his daughter's house in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, 85, a resident of Kutubpur Village under Rupsa North Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Abdus Sattar was suffering from mental disorders for a long time. He often used to visit his daughter's house. However, he went out of his house on Saturday afternoon and had been been missing since then. The family members searched for him in every possible area where he used to go but could not trace him.



Later on, locals saw his body in a field adjacent to his daughter's house in Bali Chatia Village under Paikpara South Union of the upazila on Tuesday afternoon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Faridganj Police Station (PS) Pradip Mondal confirmed the incident.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from Kushabaria Village in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 70, could not be known immediately.



Quoting locals, Arani Municipality Councillor Rabiul Islam said locals saw the body of the elderly man fallen down on the bank of the Boral River in the upazila in the evening and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 7 pm and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Bagha PS OC (Investigation) Sobuj Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.



However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Monday evening.



The deceased was identified as Masum Hawlader, 32, son of Shahjahan Hawlader, a resident of Nadmula Village under Nadmula Shialkathi Union in the upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Bhandaria PS OC Md Ashikuzzaman said relatives of the deceased saw the body of Masum hanging from a branch of a tree nearby the house in the afternoon and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene in the evening and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



GAIBANDHA: Police and fire service personnel recovered the body of a man from the basement of a car workshop in Panthapara area under Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Anath Chandra Shil, 40, hailed from of Kawnia Upazila in Rangpur District.



Quoting locals, Gobindaganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Latif Pradhan said the man was mentally unstable and was seen roaming in the town for the last few days. But till then he was unidentified and on Monday morning, locals saw his body in the basement of the car workshop at Panthapara.



Gobindaganj PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that his identity was confirmed through the help of technology and an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly man from Paikgachha Upazila in the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rajab Ali Gazi, 60, a resident of Gucchagram Village under Soladana Union in the upazila.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Paikgachha PS Shahinur Rahman said locals saw the body of the man hanging from a branch of a tree in the area in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.



Paikgachha PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal action would be taken in this regard.



