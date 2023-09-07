Man dies inside septic tank at Betagi





BETAGI, BARGUNA, Sep 6: A man died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank in Betagi Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The incident took place in High School Road area under Ward No. 5 of Betagi Municipality at around 12 pm.The deceased was identified as Jamal Hawlader, 36, son of Latif Hawlader, a resident of the area.According to locals, Jamal along with another worker was working in an under construction building. At one stage, Jamal went inside the septic tank to work in there but fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. After realising the matter, his co-worker went there to rescue him but he also fell sick inside the tank.Later on, the owner of the building informed Fire Service Department calling 'National Emergency Number 999'.Being informed, the Fire Service personnel rescued them and took to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jamal dead and referred the injured to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.