Janmashtami celebrated in districts





According to Hindu belief, Lord Krishna came on the earth to destroy evil and establish in triumph of good. So the teachings of Krishna are very important to establish peace and prosperity in the trouble-torn word. His preaching in Bhagvad Geeta is still guiding light for the followers of the Hindu Religion.

To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Pabna, Rangamati and Sirajganj.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, Sanatan Sangha Durga Mandir (SSDM) organized different programmes in the district in association with different sanatan organizations.

The programmes included worship of Lord Krishna, geeta jagya, bringing out rally and distribution of Prasad and sweets.

Whip of the Jaytiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, attended the meeting and addressed it as the chief guest while Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman spoke at the event as the special guest.

Convener of District Unit of the Jatiya Hindu Mahazote Dipok Kumar Paul, Advocate Ashutosh Ghos, general secretary (GS), Bangladesh Puja Utjapan Parishad, Sadar upazila Unit, and Rocky Dev, among others, also addressed the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Gini said the communal harmony in the country is excellent as the Hindus and the Muslims live here peacefully decades after decades.

The whip also urged all to continue communal harmony to build a happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Father of the Nation and architect of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later on, a prayer of Lord Krishna was performed.

Similar programmes were also held in all the upazilas of the district at the arrangement of Bangladesh Puja Utjapan Parishad.

A large number of Hindu religious leaders and devotees participated in the programmes.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out at around 10:30 am and it paraded the main streets of the town.

Later on, District Unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad organized a discussion meeting in the town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Md Anwar Parvez was present as the chief guest while Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Joypurhat Unit President Advocate Hrishikesh Sarker presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Administration) KM Mamun Khan Chishti also attended the programme inaugurated by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikka Parishad Central Committee Presidium Member Advocate Nripendranath Mandal.

District Awami League (AL) President Arifur Rahman Rocket, its GS Jakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Joypurhat Municipality Mayor Mostafizur Rahman, Joypurhat Unit President of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikka Parishad Shyamol Kumar Saha, its GS Advocate Swapon Kumar Talukder and Sadar Upazila Unit President Kalicharan Agarwal, among others, were also present at that time.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, District Puja Udjapan Parishad arranged different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held at Kalibari Temple in the town.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while District Puja Udjapan Parishad President Advocate Bhupnedra Bhowmik Dolon presided over the meeting.

SP Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, PPM (Bar), attended the programme as the special guest.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, Sree Sree Kali Bari Committee President and Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, District Puja Udjapan Parishad GS Pradip Kumar Sarker, Sadar Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad President Makhon Devnath, and its GS Pollab Kar, among others, spoke on the occasion.

All the speakers stated that Kishoreganj like other places of the country maintained communal harmony and peace.

The discussion was attended by a large number of devotees and peoples from all walks of life.

A colourful rally was also brought out in the town and paraded its main streets.

PABNA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A colourful rally was brought out from Sri Sri Jayakali Bari Mandir premises in the morning and paraded the main streets of the town.

Earlier, a discussion meeting was held in the town with Ajay Kumar Das, president of the District Puja Udjapan Parishad, in the chair.

Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdur Rahim Pakon, SP Akbar Ali Munshi. ADC Abdullah Al Mamun, President of District Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikka Parishad, FF Chandan Kumar Chakrabarty, District AL Executive Committee Member Asaduzzaman Dolan, President of Sadar Upazila Committee Prabhas Chandra Bhadra, GS Komal Chandra Ghosh, Cultural Director of District Puja Udjapan Parishad Padak Achintya Kumar Ghosh, and its Member Uttam Kumar, among others, were also present at the programme.

RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

District Janmashtami Udjapan Parishad arranged a discussion meeting on the Rangamati Municipality Office premises in the town at around 10 am.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, was present as the chief guest while District Puja Udjapan Parishad Convener Omalendu Hawlader presided over the meeting.

Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Supradip Chakma, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury, DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan, SP Mir Abu Tauhid, District AL GS Hazi Md Muchha Matabbar, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Md Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, Zilla Parishad Member Bipul Tripura, its former member Tridiv Kanti Das, and President of District Janmashtami Udjapan Parishad Smrity Bikash Tripura, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

After the discussion meeting, a rally was brought out from the Rangamati Municipality Office premises, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from in front of Mukta Plaza of the Mujib road in the morning, and it ended on the Kalibari Gobindabari Temple premises after parading the main streets of the town.

District Puja Udjapan Parishad arranged the rally inaugurated by FF Bimal Kumar Das.

Dr Habibe Millat, MP, was present there as the chief guest,

ADC (General) Ganapaty Roy, District AL President KM Hossain Ali Hasan, Chamber President Abu Yusuf Surya, District Puja Udjapan Parishad President Santosh Kumar Kanu, and its GS Sanjay Saha, among others, were also present at the rally.



