Betel leaf production decreases at Kamalganj







This rainy time is the pick season for betel leaf production. Usually this time growers get double production.



According to betel leaf growers, this year's betel leaf production has been affected by drought. Their production has fallen by a half.

Also this year's betel leaves have grown smaller in size than other years. The growth was affected by the drought in the wake of shortage of rain water.



With the dismal production, betel leaf growers of Khasia Paanpunji are counting losses.



According to Khasi Social Council and Punji sources, usually in off-season, three Kuri (20 Kanta is one Kuri and one Kanta is 144 pieces) of betel leaf can be lifted from one Paanzoom in a day. But from June to August, five Kuri betel leaf can be lifted.



But the price is higher this year. Per Kuri (2,880 pieces) is selling at a higher price of Tk 800-1,000. Despite the increased price, growers cannot be benefitted due to the less production.



There are 73 small and big Punjis in different hilly areas. In greater Sylhet, there are 83 Punjis having a population of about 30,000 ethnic people. Their main living means is betel leaf cultivation.



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Khasia betel leaf growers said, there is not much irrigation facility in hill tracts. Their betel leaf farming is fully dependent on the nature. They have to depend on the nature for raindrop. If the rain is not adequate, they have to face damage.



Due to the long drought time, they could not nurture their orchards in time. Betel leaf can be lifted for one and half a months. But this season it cannot be possible.



A grower of Lawachhara Khasia Punji Shamim Pamkhet said, betel leaves didn't appear in time due to the drought. Without rain betel leaves cannot be lifted fully, he added.



Another Jesy Potmi said, cutting out new saplings from betel plant is called 'buut taang'; this season, new saplings have been cut very thinly; now is the time of taking care of plants; in each Paanzoom (orchard) 10-15 labourers are working daily; and it has been difficult to lift the labour cost.



In the last year, the flood decreased production of Khasia betel leaves in Sylhet and Sunamganj.



In this situation, growers demanded small loans from the government to recover their staggering losses.



President of Khasi Social Council and Montri (social chief) of Magurchhara Punji Suchhiang said, the little rain has delayed the betel leaf rearing. Due to the less production, all are getting affected, he added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 6: Betel leaf growers in Kamalganj Upazila of the district are experiencing less production.This rainy time is the pick season for betel leaf production. Usually this time growers get double production.According to betel leaf growers, this year's betel leaf production has been affected by drought. Their production has fallen by a half.Also this year's betel leaves have grown smaller in size than other years. The growth was affected by the drought in the wake of shortage of rain water.With the dismal production, betel leaf growers of Khasia Paanpunji are counting losses.According to Khasi Social Council and Punji sources, usually in off-season, three Kuri (20 Kanta is one Kuri and one Kanta is 144 pieces) of betel leaf can be lifted from one Paanzoom in a day. But from June to August, five Kuri betel leaf can be lifted.But the price is higher this year. Per Kuri (2,880 pieces) is selling at a higher price of Tk 800-1,000. Despite the increased price, growers cannot be benefitted due to the less production.There are 73 small and big Punjis in different hilly areas. In greater Sylhet, there are 83 Punjis having a population of about 30,000 ethnic people. Their main living means is betel leaf cultivation.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Khasia betel leaf growers said, there is not much irrigation facility in hill tracts. Their betel leaf farming is fully dependent on the nature. They have to depend on the nature for raindrop. If the rain is not adequate, they have to face damage.Due to the long drought time, they could not nurture their orchards in time. Betel leaf can be lifted for one and half a months. But this season it cannot be possible.A grower of Lawachhara Khasia Punji Shamim Pamkhet said, betel leaves didn't appear in time due to the drought. Without rain betel leaves cannot be lifted fully, he added.Another Jesy Potmi said, cutting out new saplings from betel plant is called 'buut taang'; this season, new saplings have been cut very thinly; now is the time of taking care of plants; in each Paanzoom (orchard) 10-15 labourers are working daily; and it has been difficult to lift the labour cost.In the last year, the flood decreased production of Khasia betel leaves in Sylhet and Sunamganj.In this situation, growers demanded small loans from the government to recover their staggering losses.President of Khasi Social Council and Montri (social chief) of Magurchhara Punji Suchhiang said, the little rain has delayed the betel leaf rearing. Due to the less production, all are getting affected, he added.