Banana growers delighted over fair price at Morrelganj MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Sept 6: Bumper yield of banana and fair price have brought golden smile on the face of growers in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.





According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Morrelganj, this season banana has been cultivated on 1,290 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila. The species of bananas included Anupam, Sagar, Sabri, Chinichampa, and advanced varieties of Kanchkala (vegetable variety).







In the last season, banana was cultivated on 1,029 ha at Morrelganj. Sabri species has been mostly cultivated.





At present, bananas of Morrelganj have been brand in four unions of Chingrakhali, Ramchandrapur, Bangram and Hoglapasha of the upazila.





The banana cultivation has increased by 750 ha this season. This cultivation will also increase in the next season, the DAE sources said.







Favourable weather has assisted them in getting bumper production of bananas.





After getting profits, local farmers have shifted to the banana farming as the alternative to other crops.







Compared to other conventional crops including paddy, jute and sugarcane, the labour cost in the banana cultivation is lower. And there is also no problem in sales. Sales take place from orchards.







According to the DAE sources, the banana farming is increasing day by day. Growers have also co-cropped taro and pointed gourd.





They are losing their interest in cultivating tobacco and maize.







A successful grower Abdul Aziz said, banana cultivation is more profitable and less expensive than other crops. The yield is good for using organic fertiliser, he added.







"I have brought 10 bighas of land under Sagor, Amrita Sagor, Meher Sagor and others. On one bigha land, 300-400 saplings can be planted," he maintained.





Seeing the success of his banana cultivation, other farmers in the area are now turning to banana cultivation.







Farmer Saiful Islam said, banana farming is profitable requiring small investment. Bananas can be collected for two years from each tree, he added.







Growers are expecting to send their bananas to different districts including Dhaka after meeting demand of the district.He further said, it costs Tk 20,000 to 25,000 to plant 250 to 300 saplings, and at the end of year, Taka one lakh can be earned by selling bananas.Grower Hemayet Hossain said, they have no problem in selling bananas. Wholesalers buy bananas from gardens at fair prices, he added.He further said, if growers are trained up on banana cultivation by the DAE, the banana cultivation will continue to increase."There are more than 50 families in my village, having each family one to three acres of banana gardens," he maintained.According to him, in a compelling situation, growers sell their bananas at cheaper prices in the absence of storage facilities in the upazila and the district for processing and storing.By farming banana, many growers have changed their lots.There are also mixed fruit trees in each banana garden.Banana traders said, as bananas are free of formalin and chemicals, their popularity and demand are increasing in different markets across the country.According to the DAE, the soil and climate of the region are suitable for banana cultivation.Morelganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Akash Bairagi confirmed the bumper production of banana in the upazila.As bananas are highly nutritious, initiatives have been taken to increase their yield. Training and exhibitions have been arranged for growers, he added.Growers are provided with necessary advice and overall supports.Assistant Agriculture Officers are in constant contact with growers in the fields, the official maintained.