8 get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in three days sentenced eight people in different murder cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Munshiganj.KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced seven persons including five siblings to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Pakundia Upazila in 2016.Kishoreganj 3rd Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Fatema Jahan Swarna delivered the verdict in presence of six convicts. The convicted five siblings are Khokon Mia, 47, Nazrul Mia, 45, Bakul Mia, 44, Sattar Mia, 42, and their sister Champa Akhter, 42; Rahima Khatun, 32, wife of Nazrul, residents of Khalishakhali Village under Sukhiya Union; and Md Sayed, 57, of Tutharjangal Village in the upazila.The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.According to the case statement, on November 23 in 2016, the convicts were locked into an altercation with one Riton Mia over a trivial matter. At one stage of the altercation, they attacked on Riton with lethal weapons, leaving him critically injured.He was rescued and taken to Kishoreganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Later on, the deceased's wife Salma Akhter lodged a case with Pakundia Police Station (PS) in this regard accusing seven persons.On October 19 in 2017, the investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Md Sarwar Jahan submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the seven persons.MUNSHIGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing a woman and six more months of jail for hiding evidences in Sadar Upazila in 2018.The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in prison.Munshiganj Senior District and Sessions Court Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan delivered the verdict in presence of the convict.The convict is Sohel, 35, a resident of North Charpata Village under Raipur Upazila in Laxmipur District.According to the case statement, one Poli went missing from her house on March 15, 2018.On March 22, Poli's family members came to know that police found her severed head from a canal in Ratanpur Village under Pnchasar Union of the upazila.Later on, Monir Hossain, brother of the deceased, lodged a case with Munshiganj Sadar PS in this regard.Following the case, police started investigation and detained Sohel. He then, confessed to his crime.