Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

8 get life term in murder cases

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in three days sentenced eight people in different murder cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Munshiganj.
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced seven persons including five siblings to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Pakundia Upazila in 2016.
Kishoreganj 3rd Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Fatema Jahan Swarna delivered the verdict in presence of six convicts. The convicted five siblings are Khokon Mia, 47, Nazrul Mia, 45, Bakul Mia, 44, Sattar Mia, 42, and their sister Champa Akhter, 42; Rahima Khatun, 32, wife of  Nazrul, residents of Khalishakhali Village under Sukhiya Union; and Md Sayed, 57, of Tutharjangal Village in the upazila.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.
According to the case statement, on November 23 in 2016, the convicts were locked into an altercation with one Riton Mia over a trivial matter. At one stage of the altercation, they attacked on Riton with lethal weapons, leaving him critically injured.
He was rescued and taken to Kishoreganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Later on, the deceased's wife Salma Akhter lodged a case with Pakundia Police Station (PS) in this regard accusing seven persons.
On October 19 in 2017, the investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Md Sarwar Jahan submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the seven persons.
MUNSHIGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing a woman and six more months of jail for hiding evidences in Sadar Upazila              in 2018.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in prison.
Munshiganj Senior District and Sessions Court Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan delivered the verdict in presence of the convict.
The convict is Sohel, 35, a resident of North Charpata Village under Raipur Upazila in Laxmipur District.
According to the case statement, one Poli went missing from her house on March 15, 2018.
On March 22, Poli's family members came to know that police found her severed head from a canal in Ratanpur Village under Pnchasar Union of the upazila.
Later on, Monir Hossain, brother of the deceased, lodged a case with Munshiganj Sadar PS in this regard.
Following the case, police started investigation and detained Sohel. He then, confessed to his crime.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


3 youths electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
Five men found dead in five districts
Man dies inside septic tank at Betagi
Janmashtami celebrated in districts
Betel leaf production decreases at Kamalganj
Banana growers delighted over fair price at Morrelganj
8 get life term in murder cases
Procuring paddy, rice on in full swing in Khulna


Latest News
Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 9 injured sent to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorate
FIFA Int' l Friendly: Bangladesh to play Afghanistan in last match Thursday
University student drowns in Ctg waterfall
Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17, officials say
SAFF U-16 Champs: Bangladesh reach semifinal as India beat Nepal 1-0
Bangladesh suffers big defeat after dismal batting display
Young tourist gang-raped in Cox's Bazar, one held
WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter
Former Sri Lanka spinner Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Millions of Shiite pilgrims flock to Iraq's Karbala
Most Read News
ADB, Deutsche Bank to boost supply chain financing in Asia
198 Bangladeshi Americans criticize letter from global personalities
Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed
BNP to bring out mass procession in capital on Saturday
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to six as another fisherman dies at CMCH
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
Obaidul Quader's sister Ferdous Ara passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft