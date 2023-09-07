Procuring paddy, rice on in full swing in Khulna





The government has set a target of procuring 51,684 tonnes of Boro paddy and over 2,07,349 tonnes of boiled rice during the current season

On August 31, 2023, over 28,164 tonnes of Boro paddy and over 1,71,417 tonnes of boiled rice have been procured, said the official.

Under the procurement drive, the Food Department has been procuring paddy at Taka 30 per kilogram and boiled rice at Taka 44 per kilogram since August 31 in 2023. The procurement time has been extended till September 14, 2023.

According to Regional Food Controller Office, a total of 5,163 tonnes of Boro paddy will be procured in Khulna, 5,505 tonnes in Bagerhat, 6,192 tonnes in Satkhira, 13,540 tonnes in Jashore, 8,114 tonnes in Jhenaidah, 2,186 tonnes in Magura, 4,242 tonnes in Narail, 2,898 tonnes in Kushtia, 2,624 tonnes in Chuadanga and 1,220 tonnes in Meherpur.

"We will procure paddy from farmers directly and buy rice from millers in the division," said Md Abdus Salam, regional controller (RC) of food.

Meanwhile, procurement of the Boro paddy is going on in full swing everywhere in the division.

Farmers are also happy after getting satisfactory yield of the newly harvested Boro paddy which has also generated scopes of ensuring food security.

DAE officials said suitable climate conditions along with frequent rainfall during the farming season unleashed the hope of getting desired production of Boro paddy.

Besides, tyranny of the middle man has been reduced as the government is directly procuring paddy from the marginal farmers, and they become happy as they get fair price from local government representatives, Md Abdus Salam said.



