Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Procuring paddy, rice on in full swing in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 6: Over 83 per cent boiled rice procurement has been completed in all ten districts in the division till August 31, said an official of Khulna Regional Food Controller Office.
The government has set a target of procuring 51,684 tonnes of Boro paddy and over 2,07,349 tonnes of boiled rice during the current season
On August 31, 2023, over 28,164 tonnes of Boro paddy and over 1,71,417 tonnes of boiled rice have been procured, said the official.
Under the procurement drive, the Food Department has been procuring paddy at Taka 30 per kilogram and boiled rice at Taka 44 per kilogram since August 31 in 2023. The procurement time has been extended till September 14, 2023.
According to Regional Food Controller Office, a total of 5,163 tonnes of Boro paddy will be procured in Khulna, 5,505 tonnes in Bagerhat, 6,192 tonnes in Satkhira, 13,540 tonnes in Jashore, 8,114 tonnes in Jhenaidah, 2,186 tonnes in Magura, 4,242 tonnes in Narail, 2,898 tonnes in Kushtia, 2,624 tonnes in Chuadanga and 1,220 tonnes in Meherpur.
Besides, a total of 32,246 tonnes of boiled rice will be procured in Khulna, 10,153 tonnes in Bagerhat, 23,500 tonnes in Satkhira, 38,436 tonnes in Jashore, 16,561 tonnes in Jhenaidah, 5,701 tonnes in Magura, 5,809 tonnes in Narail, 61,844 tonnes in Kushtia, 13,019 tonnes in Chuadanga and 80 tonnes in Meherpur.
"We will procure paddy from farmers directly and buy rice from millers in the division," said Md Abdus Salam, regional controller (RC) of food.
Meanwhile, procurement of the Boro paddy is going on in full swing everywhere in the division.
Farmers are also happy after getting satisfactory yield of the newly harvested Boro paddy which has also generated scopes of ensuring food security.
DAE officials said suitable climate conditions along with frequent rainfall during the farming season unleashed the hope of getting desired production of Boro paddy.
Besides, tyranny of the middle man has been reduced as the government is directly procuring paddy from the marginal farmers, and they become happy as they get fair price from local government representatives, Md Abdus Salam said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


3 youths electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
Five men found dead in five districts
Man dies inside septic tank at Betagi
Janmashtami celebrated in districts
Betel leaf production decreases at Kamalganj
Banana growers delighted over fair price at Morrelganj
8 get life term in murder cases
Procuring paddy, rice on in full swing in Khulna


Latest News
Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 9 injured sent to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorate
FIFA Int' l Friendly: Bangladesh to play Afghanistan in last match Thursday
University student drowns in Ctg waterfall
Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17, officials say
SAFF U-16 Champs: Bangladesh reach semifinal as India beat Nepal 1-0
Bangladesh suffers big defeat after dismal batting display
Young tourist gang-raped in Cox's Bazar, one held
WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter
Former Sri Lanka spinner Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Millions of Shiite pilgrims flock to Iraq's Karbala
Most Read News
ADB, Deutsche Bank to boost supply chain financing in Asia
198 Bangladeshi Americans criticize letter from global personalities
Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed
BNP to bring out mass procession in capital on Saturday
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to six as another fisherman dies at CMCH
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
Obaidul Quader's sister Ferdous Ara passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft