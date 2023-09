PIROJPUR, Sept 6: Journalist Md Sagir Hossain, Bhandaria Upazila correspondent of the daily Samakal, died of heart attack on Wednesday around 2pm.

When he felt pain in chest at his residence in the upazila town, he was immediately rushed to Bhandaria Health Complex, where duty doctor declared him dead.

He left behind wife, a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.