Road mishaps claim six lives in three districts







DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Dinajpur-Fulbari regional highway in the district town on Tuesday night.



The accident took place in Fulbari Bus Stand Diabetic Hospital intersection in the town at around 8 pm.

The deceased was identified as Manik Hossain, 30, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Block No. 8 in Upasahar area under Sadar Upazila of the district.



According to local sources, Manik along with his two friends was heading towards Fulbari Bus Stand at night riding on a motorcycle. On the way, they fell on the road after being hit by an easy-bike.



At that time, a speedy sand-laden truck from behind ran over Manik and dragged him around half of a kilometre away from the scene, which left him dead on the spot and two others critically injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Golam Mawla confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

NOAKHALI: Four people including two brothers have been killed in separate road accidents in Begumganj Upazila of the district in two days.

A vendor was killed after being hit by a speedy bus in Begumganj Upazila on Tuesday.

The accident took place in the evening in front of Share Bari on the Noakhali-Feni regional highway under Eklashpur Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Kala Mia, 50, son of Bechu Mia, a resident of Ward No. 2 Purba Ekashpur Village under Eklashpur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Kala Mia was a vendor by profession. He used to sell onion and garlic after taking those to different areas by a van. However, he was carrying those items from Chowmuhani Bazar to Maijdi in the district town in the evening. On the way, a Feni-bound bus of 'Sugandha Paribahan' hit his van in front of Share Bari on the Noakhali-Feni regional highway, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers could not be able to seize the killer bus immediately as its driver fled the scene soon after the accident.

Begumganj PS OC (Investigation) Faridul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, three young men including two siblings were killed as their motorcycle hit a road side tree after losing control over its steering in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Ward No. 3 Ghatla Village under Kadirpur Union of the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased were identified as Arafat Hosen Shuvo, 22, and his brother Mohammad Ridoy, 18, sons of Abu Daiyan, residents of Ghatla Village, and their cousin Md Zahed, 18, son of Md Kamal Hossain of the same village.

Kadirpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Saleh Uddin said the three youths were going to Pouranbibi Bazar in the morning riding on a motorcycle from the Abdur Rob High School.

The UP chairman further said the accident occurred when the biker lost control over the vehicle and hit the road side tree, which left two brothers dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took Zahed to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Begumganj PS Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal procedure will be taken if the deceased's family files any complaint.

BAGERHAT: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Faltita area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Azgar Ali Hawlader, 60, son of late Ali Hawlader, a resident of Nichupara Goata area under Sadar Upazila of Gopalganj District.

Mollapara Highway PS Sergeant Quamruzzaman said Azgar Ali was coming to Fakirhat from Gopalganj in the morning riding on his van. On the way, a a trolley coming from the opposite direction hit the van in Faltita area on the highway, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Azgar Ali dead, the sergeant added.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the trolley but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Mollahat Highway PS OC Debabrata Roy confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



