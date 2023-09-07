

Dry fish factories in Sundarban threaten biodiversity



A number of dry fish factories have grown up in the deep forest areas in the east and west Sundarban zones. These are burning forest trees. Timber traffickers are cutting different trees including Sundari species from the deep and restricted forests and supplying these to the factories.



Different species of fishes and fingerlings are being netted in deep forests. Later on, these are dried. This breeding season, fish breeding is destroyed.

In the name of fishermen some miscreants are carrying out fish netting in connivance with few unscrupulous officials and employees of the Department of Forest (DoF).



There are 450 rivers and rivulets in the Sundarban, having 210 species of fresh water fishes including 26 species of shrimp and 13 species of crabs.



A huge government revenue comes from the natural resources of fish.



Now a three-month (June, July and August) ban is going on in the Sundarban. Pass permit is suspended.



Dry fish factories have raised scaffoldings of Sundari, Poshur, Gewa and other trees in the deep forests and at mouths of small canals.



Such scaffoldings, locally called Macha, are available at mouths of Patcosta, Bhomorkhali, Pashakhali, Gewakhali, Murki, Aadachaki, and Bhadra canals.



These factories have hired fishers who are experienced in dry fish making at 25 per cent commission.



In scope times, they send their dry fishes to wholesale dry fish bazaars in Chattogram. Per kilogram (kg) dry fish is selling at Tk 1,200-2,000 there.



Sometimes, in the name of campaign one or two dry fish Chalans (consignments) are caught and miscreants arrested.



On condition of anonymity, a number of fishers said, the fire of Sundari tree is very suitable for drying shrimps. It makes colour of the dry shrimps a bit reddish. These dry shrimps have a higher demand and price in markets.



Earlier, such shrimp drying factories were in different areas of Koyra Upazila. But these were destroyed by the DoF and local administration.



A dweller of Banishanta adjacent to the Sundarban Abed Khan said, seeing their activities, it seems that only for making dry fishes in the forests, the ban has been imposed.



"Without cooperation of some unscrupulous DoF officials and employees how this act takes place? Not only that, at this time, it remains highest salinity in water of the Sundarban. Drinking water is supplied to these factories from nearby patrol camps. By giving some money along with fuel costs, they bring in their necessary things by boats of the DoF. So far we have heard about fire incidents in the Sundarban several times. Ovens of dry fish making are the main factors for such fire."



A Z M Hasanur Rahman, assistant forest conservator (ACF) of Khulna Range of West Sundarban, said, from June to date, a total of 82 campaigns were conducted; in these drives, 37 fishers were arrested on charge of their illegal entry; they were sent to jail; during these drives, 69 more fishers escaped.



In these connections, a number of cases were lodged in six stations including Kashiabad, Baniakhali, and Neelkamal reserved zones.



These drives seized 93 boats, 750 metre of deer trapping nets and 16 kg meat, 35 pieces of poison bottles, Dondori (rope) 2,851 metre, 31 Veshali nets, 739 kg shrimps including 50 kg dry ones, 49.70 cubic feet Sundari fuel wood, and others.



