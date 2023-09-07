Video
Blinken visits Ukraine in show of support, says it needs ‘strong deterrent’

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

KYIV, Sept 6: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv on Wednesday to show support for Ukraine and its grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces, and said Washington wanted to ensure its ally has a "strong deterrent".

Blinken arrived hours after the latest Russian air strike on Kyiv, though no damage or casualties were reported in the        capital.

During his two-day visit, Blinken is likely to announce a new package of US wartime assistance worth more than $1 billion, a senior State Department official told reporters on the trip.

Blinken, the first top US official to visit Kyiv since the counteroffensive began in early June, began talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the official said.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but has what it needs for the long term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent," Blinken said standing alongside Kuleba.

"We're also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy."

Media reports have cited unidentified US officials as saying the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been too slow and hindered by poor tactics - criticism that angered Ukrainian officials and prompted Kuleba to tell critics to "shut up".

Ukraine has retaken more than a dozen villages and small settlements in its offensive. But its push into Russian-held territory has been slowed by minefields and trenches.

US officials have not publicly criticised Ukraine's military tactics, and last week said they had seen notable Ukrainian progress in the previous 72 hours of its push in the southeast.

The State Department official said Washington wanted to discuss how the counteroffensive was going and assess battlefield needs as well as any steps that might be required to shore up Ukraine's energy security before winter.

"I think what's most important is that we get a real assessment from the Ukrainians themselves," the official said. "We want to see, hear how they intend to push forward in the coming weeks."

Asked about Blinken's visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow believed Washington planned to continue funding Ukraine's military "to wage this war to the last Ukrainian". He said US aid to Kyiv would not affect the course of Russia's 'special military operation'.

Blinken's visit coincided with parliament approving the appointment of former lawmaker Rustem Umerov as defence minister following the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov. Officials did not say whether Blinken would meet Umerov during the visit.

During his train ride to Kyiv, Blinken also held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen - coincidentally visiting the same day.

Blinken thanked Frederiksen for "Denmark's leadership in the F-16 coalition of partner nations to train Ukrainian pilots, and for its decision to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.    �REUTERS




