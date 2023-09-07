

Bangladesh, Afghanistan engage in 2nd Friendly today



The opponents suffered a goalless draw in the first match. Despite failing to win the first, the host boys are hoping to return in the remaining match with a good result.



Bangladesh national football head coach Javier Fernandez said that his boys were ready to face the opponents in the match. He said, "My boys are excited about the match. They are motivated for a good performance there."

About the short training session on Wednesday, the coach said that they had a short training session on the day to have more recovery time before the match.



While Afghanistan is 157th in the current FIFA ranking, Bangladesh is 189th. A difference of 32 ranks was not visible in the first match and that's probably why the hosts are hopeful of a good something.



Whoever wins the match today will win the series as well. To do so, a team will have to create more chances in the next match while mounting pressure on the opponent's defence.

