Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:34 AM
Mural biopic '800' to be released on Oct 6

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Mural biopic '800' to be released on Oct 6

Mural biopic '800' to be released on Oct 6

Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan's biopic "800" will be released on 6th October. This was revealed by Sethumadhavan, one of the three directors of the production company.

"We released the trailer today (Tuesday) and it was unveiled by another great cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. On the occasion, former Sri Lankan captain SAanath Jayasuriya was also present".

"All three has important discussions and shared their days of glory playing with and against each other".

The 51-year-old Sri Lankan off-spinner ended his Test career with 800th wicket on July 22, 2010 in the Test match against India.

Incidentally, Murali is also a son in law of India. He married Madhimalar Ramamurthy, a Chennai native, on 21 March 2005. Madhimalar is the daughter of the late Dr S Ramamurthy of Malar Hospitals in Chennai.

The roles of Murali and his wife are being played by Madhur Mittal and Mahima Nambiyar. Both were present on the occasion.
The shootings of the biopic took place in India, Sri Lanka and England.

"Originally, the film was made in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu and Hindi. We are planning to make this in English also and the movie will be telecast in other countries also, where the game of cricket is popular", the director concluded.




