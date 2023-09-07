Video
Man Utd share price tumbles with club sale in question

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW YORK, SEPT 6: Manchester United's valuation on the New York Stock Exchange plummeted by more than $700 million Tuesday after a British media report that the team's owners had halted plans to sell the club.

United's owners, the Glazer family, have reportedly taken the club off the market after failing to attract an offer that meets their asking price, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

On Tuesday, the group's market capitalization fell by 18.22 percent in one day -- the listing's biggest single-session drop since its 2012 IPO.

According to the British press, the club's two leading suitors -- British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe who founded chemicals giant INEOS and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani -- both submitted deals that value United at approximately five billion pounds, or around $6.3 billion.

Manchester United's market capitalization is now at $3.15 billion, less than half the $7.5 billion asking price the Glazers put on the club.    �AFP



