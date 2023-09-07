Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory ready for commissioning







The construction of the factory began in October 2018, but was suspended in early 2020 on outbreak of corona. The factory when constructed will play a role in meeting the demand of urea fertilizer within the country to ensure food security and ensure supply of fertilizer to the farmers at affordable prices.



The 9.24 lakh tonne capacity factory is expected to be fully operational by the end of next October and the Prime Minister is expected to officially inaugurate the factory.

The total expenses for the the construction of the factory is estimated to be Tk 15,500 crore.



During the inauguration of the commissioning on Wednesday State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, Local MP Dr Anwarul Ashraf Khan, Industry Secretary Zakia Sultana, BCIC Chairman Saidur Rahman and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industry SM Alam were present.



Industry Minister said that the entire work of Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory is being completed ahead of the scheduled time, which was tied to the foreign company.



Already 95 to 98 percent of the activities have been completed. This environmentally friendly fertilizer factory will go into experimental production this month.



He said that the Ministry of Industry is trying to continue agricultural production by ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilizers.



The highest priority is being given to ensure that the production at the fertilizer factory level is not interrupted under any circumstances.



The administrative capacity of the managing directors will be increased to take immediate decisions regarding the production of fertilizer factories.



At the same time, to increase the productivity of the factories, technical manpower training and new manpower will be appointed as per the need, he said.



The Industry Minister also said that the largest fertilizer factory is being established in Bangladesh through the implementation of the project called "Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Project" which will play a big role in the progress of Bangladesh.



The establishment of the new fertilizer plant will save huge amount of foreign exchange as well as reduce dependence on import of fertilizers, increase self-sufficiency in agriculture and create employment opportunities in the country.



It is to be noted that once the implementation of the project is completed, 2800 tonnes per day (annually 9,24,000 tonnes) of granular urea fertilizer will be produced.



This fertilizer factory equipped with the latest technology, capable of producing energy efficient and environmentally friendly granular urea will play an important role in meeting the shortage and increasing demand of urea fertilizer in the country.

