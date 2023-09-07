BO account in capital market now stands at 17,47,621







The Central Depository of Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), an organization that keeps shares and BO accounts automatically made this disclosure in the website on Wednesday.



According to CDBL data, the current number of women and men investors in the country's capital market is 17 lakh 47 thousand 621; which was 17 lakh 43 thousand 25 in July 31 this year.

The number of male investors was 13 lakh 4 thousand 372 and the number of female investors was 4 lakh 22 thousand 301 on July 31 in two types of BO account. And the number of institutional investors was 16 thousand 352.



