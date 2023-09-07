

UNIDO launches circular economy value chains project



On Tuesday, UNIDO and the Ministry of Commerce jointly made the opening convening industry leaders, government representatives, academia, and international partners at a hotel in the city. This is going to be a public-private initiative.



The event aimed to foster collaboration, highlight project strategies including the model of piloting circular strategies with the private sector, showcase circularity in the textiles and garments industry, and explore policy and knowledge ecosystems.

The event was opened by Zaki Uz Zaman, UNIDO Representative to Bangladesh and Abdur Rahim Khan, Additional Secretary and head of export wing of the Ministry of Commerce.



In his opening remarks, Zaki Uz Zaman, shared UNIDO initiatives on sustainable industrial developments to support several sectors for economic growth and UNIDO is continuing the approach progress by innovation.



Mark Draeck, SWITCH2CE Chief Technical Advisor, said through this project, UNIDO is committed to support the Ministry of Commerce in its efforts to guide and accelerate the transition towards a circular textile sector in Bangladesh.



In the backdrop of Bangladesh's remarkable economic growth, environmental concerns associated with textile waste have emerged as a critical challenge.



Addressing this, the global SWITCH2CE project, co-funded by the European Union and the Government of Finland, is poised to pioneer circular strategies across textiles, plastic packaging, and ICT and Electronics value chains.



UNIDO collaborates with key partners like Chatham House, Circle Economy, and the European Investment Bank to drive this global initiative.



In Bangladesh, the project works with local and international partners from the private sector, think-tanks, and the government, to support the circular transition in the textiles and garments industry.



Golam Dastagir Gazi, Ministry of Textile and Jute said "The SWITCH to Circular Economy Value Chains project's outcomes will enable the circular economy transition of textile industry in Bangladesh by creating significant trade and social impacts. It will support the country's development journey by 2041.



The Senior Secretary from the Ministry of Commerce, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, expressed his confidence in circular transition. ''Circularity in the garment sector will enhance export along with the branding image of Bangladesh''.



On behalf of EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Dr. Bernd SPANIER, Chargé d'Affaires, pointed out that "Bangladesh is now a world leader in green factories - there is no reason why it could not become a world leader in circularity, too."



Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association - BGMEA said the industry has realigned its priorities to continuously deliver better solutions.



"We have recently introduced a new corporate logo representing nine commitments, with "Circularity" being one of them. This is not just a vision; it's a commitment to drive change."



The event followed a panel discussion with participation from fashion brand H&M, as well as BGMEA. The panel offered valuable insights into piloting circular solutions in the fashion industry.



