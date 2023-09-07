Tk 52.52 lakh toll collected from 64,751 vehicles







"Dhaka Elevated Expressway was opened for public to ease the traffic congestion in the capital . .. . the traffic movement through the expressway started at 6 am on September 3," project director of the Elevated Expressway AHMS Akter told the journalists.



In the inaugural 59 hours of its operation, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway witnessed the passage of 64,751 vehicles traveling from Kawla to Farmgate, he said.

During this period, toll collections amounted to over Tk 52,52,240, while a total of Tk 18,52,880 was collected as toll from the first 24 hours," Akter said.



It takes only 10-12 minutes to reach Farmgate from the airport through the expressway.



Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-awaited expressway's HSIA-Farmgate section unveiling the inaugural plaque at the Old Trade Fair Ground at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on September 2.



Apart from pedestrians, three wheelers, bicycles and motorbikes are not allowed to ply the expressway. �BSS



