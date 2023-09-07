Video
Interbank dollar rate goes up further

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

The interbank exchange rate of dollar in Bangladesh surged to Tk 110 on Tuesday due to ongoing dollar crisis intensified by low export earnings and remittances, as well as dominance of hundi in informal currency market..

Local currency continues depreciating amid high demand for the greenback in the market.

The depletion of foreign exchange reserves, sluggish remittance inflows and stagnant export earnings are contributing to the imbalance in foreign exchange market.

The dominance of hundi' market, where unofficial currency trading occurs, also plays a role in exacerbating the crisis.

A large deviation between formal and informal rates can divert remittance inflow from the official to the hundi channel, leading to potential under-invoicing of imports or informal capital outflows, bankers said.

Amid the ongoing crisis, banks and exchange houses have deviated from trading dollars at the rates prescribed by the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday sought explanations from 13 banks over allegations of buying and selling dollars at prices higher than the set-prices.

On August 30, the central bank suspended licences of seven money exchange houses for trading dollars at prices higher than prescribed rates.

It also sought explanations from 10 more money changers regarding dollar trading rates. Bankers said  they had no alternative but to collect dollars at higher rates as they were still facing difficulties in settling import payments and opening letters of credit (LC).

The impact of the sharp decline in dollar rate is being felt across various sectors of the economy, with businesses grappling with increased import costs, bankers said.

These increased costs are often passed on to consumers through higher prices for goods and services, eroding their purchasing power and diminishing consumer spending, they said.

In light of the ongoing dollar crisis and currency depreciation, the government has been struggling to control inflation, prevent energy shortage and manage rising business costs, they said.

However, these dollar sales have inadvertently led to a reduction in foreign exchange reserves at BB while creating a liquidity crisis in the banking sector.

The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh dropped to $29.2 billion on August 31 from $41.82 billion in June 2022.

BB officials said that the government and the central bank had implemented measures to restrict imports and control the outflow of foreign currency, which resulted in some degree of stability in foreign exchange market.



