

Prime Bank clients to get discounts at Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort



The agreement signed at the Prime Bank head office premise will ensure that Prime Bank customers can avail preferential benefits at the Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort, says a press release.



Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy up to 56% discounts on room rent and 10% discount on A-La-Carte & set menu at the esteemed Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort.

Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Syed Yameenul Huq, Executive Assistant Manager & In-charge - Sales & Marketing, Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort, signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on behalf of their respective organisations.



Tamanna Quadry, Head of Priority Banking, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank and Md Ashekur Rahman Dipu, Assistant Sales Manager, Sales and Marketing, Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.



