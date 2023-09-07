Video
Taiwan chip giant TSMC says Arizona plant making fast progress

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

TAIPEI, Sept 6: Taiwan chip giant TSMC's planned factory in the United States was making "fast progress", the company's chairman said Wednesday, despite it facing a delayed start due to worker shortages and reported union disputes.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) controls more than half of the world's output of microchips -- the lifeblood of the modern economy and found in everything from coffee machines to cars and missiles.

Global worries about Taipei's plummeting relations with Beijing -- which claims the self-ruled island as its territory -- have fuelled a US push to successfully woo the Taiwanese company into building a chip-making factory in Arizona.
 
But the plant, one of the largest foreign investments in the United States, has been delayed until 2025, which TSMC attributed to a shortage of skilled workers, with technicians to be flown in to train the US foundry's staff.

"We don't need to fuss -- in a new place and at infrastructure built early, it won't be running as smoothly as in Taiwan," conceded chairman Mark Liu, speaking on the sidelines of SemiCon Taiwan, a three-day gathering of the semiconductor industry in Taipei.    �AFP



