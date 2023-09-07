

IDCOL awards scholarship to meritorious students



The students, who are children of ERD employees, demonstrated remarkable academic prowess in their SSC/"O" Levels and HSC/"A" Levels, says a press release.



The event was graced by the presence of Sharifa Khan, Secretary of ERD and Chairman of IDCOL, who was present as the chief guest.

She awarded certificates and scholarship funds to the talented scholars.



Sharifa Khan expressed her gratitude to IDCOL for their valuable support of this commendable initiative.



She emphasized that the scholarship recipients should not only feel motivated to do well in future but also serve as inspirations for others to excel in their studies and make a positive impact.



Among others, Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, additional secretary (WB wing) of ERD and director, IDCOL; Keya Khan, additional secretary (admin & Middle East), ERD and SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL, and other officials from ERD and IDCOL were also present on the occasion.



IDCOL remains committed to fostering educational excellence and supporting the bright future of young talents.



Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, recognised the academic excellence of 11 outstanding students at the NEC Auditorium in collaboration with the Economic Relations Division (ERD) recently.The students, who are children of ERD employees, demonstrated remarkable academic prowess in their SSC/"O" Levels and HSC/"A" Levels, says a press release.The event was graced by the presence of Sharifa Khan, Secretary of ERD and Chairman of IDCOL, who was present as the chief guest.She awarded certificates and scholarship funds to the talented scholars.Sharifa Khan expressed her gratitude to IDCOL for their valuable support of this commendable initiative.She emphasized that the scholarship recipients should not only feel motivated to do well in future but also serve as inspirations for others to excel in their studies and make a positive impact.Among others, Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, additional secretary (WB wing) of ERD and director, IDCOL; Keya Khan, additional secretary (admin & Middle East), ERD and SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL, and other officials from ERD and IDCOL were also present on the occasion.IDCOL remains committed to fostering educational excellence and supporting the bright future of young talents.