Operations of 14 ISPs cancelled for not renewing licences







The telecom regulator directed the cancelled licensees to surrender their licences to the commission in 10 days, according to the BTRC documents.



The ISPs are: Bornil Network System Ltd, IT Next Technology, Cyber Communication, New Generation Internet Services Ltd, Asian City Online (BD) Ltd, Apon Enterprise, Sparking World Reign ICT, Segun Bagicha Safenet Online Speed Online, Vestel Cable Tv Networks Ltd, Web Solution, Chandpur Net, Airnet Communication.

The regulator declared all activities of these ISPs fully illegal and punishable under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act 2001.



The telecom regulator also warned everyone concerned not to enter any deal or carryout any financial transactions with these ISPs.



