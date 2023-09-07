Govt to set up 2800 tonnes capacity urea fertilizer factory







The government has taken an initiative to set up a new modern fertilizer factory with a capacity of producing 2,800 tonnes of urea fertilizer in a day aiming to meet the ever increasing demand of urea fertilizer.Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said this while responding to a star-marked question brought by treasury bench lawmaker Morshed Alam of Noakhali-2 during the question-answer session held at the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair."The construction would cost over Taka 15,500.20 crore...over 80 percent works of the project have been completed", said the minister at the House. Financial progress exceeded over 71 percent.The construction of the factory scheduled to be ended in June, 2024.In addition to this, the government already has completed Pre-feasibility study to set up a urea fertilizer factory at the northern region of the country aiming to reduce import dependency of urea from abroad.The next initiative of fertilizer factory construction will be taken after considering availability of the natural gas, the minister added. �BSS