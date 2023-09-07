Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh economy shows signs of improvement: MCCI

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has observed that Bangladesh's economy has been showing some signs of improvement.

In a report titled 'Review of Economic Situation in Bangladesh October - December 2022 (Q4 of FY23)', MCCI Tuesday mentioned that Bangladesh's robust economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been interrupted by the war in Russia-Ukraine, resultant supply-chain disruptions, global oil-and food-price spikes, slowdown in external demand, weak remittance inflow, shortfall in revenue collection and slow public expenditure, rise in inflation, widening of current account deficit, depreciation of the Taka and a decline in foreign exchange reserves. Unemployment situation and low investment are other challenges.

To overcome the challenges, the government took quick and decisive measures to address the economic fallout. The government also needs to take more actions to stable foreign exchange reserve, manage inflation, enhance revenue earnings, ensure proper electricity and gas supply for economic activities, and extend social safety net programs.

Nevertheless, the economy has been showing some signs of improvement in the quarter under review (Q4 of FY23). Exports and imports are two important drivers of the economy, and amid the present situation, both the areas have done comparatively well.

Foreign currency reserve is still somewhat in a satisfactory position but into a weaker trajectory. The exchange rate has long been remained stable but depreciated notably in recent months.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory ready for commissioning
BO account in capital market now stands at 17,47,621
RFL raises Tk 300 crore through Sukuk bond
BRAC Bank to give extensive services to BIAA members
UNIDO launches circular economy value chains project
Tk 52.52 lakh toll collected from 64,751 vehicles
Interbank dollar rate goes up further
China to launch $40b fund to boost chip industry


Latest News
Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 9 injured sent to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorate
FIFA Int' l Friendly: Bangladesh to play Afghanistan in last match Thursday
University student drowns in Ctg waterfall
Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17, officials say
SAFF U-16 Champs: Bangladesh reach semifinal as India beat Nepal 1-0
Bangladesh suffers big defeat after dismal batting display
Young tourist gang-raped in Cox's Bazar, one held
WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter
Former Sri Lanka spinner Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Millions of Shiite pilgrims flock to Iraq's Karbala
Most Read News
ADB, Deutsche Bank to boost supply chain financing in Asia
198 Bangladeshi Americans criticize letter from global personalities
Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed
BNP to bring out mass procession in capital on Saturday
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to six as another fisherman dies at CMCH
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
Obaidul Quader's sister Ferdous Ara passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft