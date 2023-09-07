

China Festival on TV Screen celebrated



Organized by China Media Group (CMG), Confucius Institute of Dhaka University and Deepto TV at the auditorium of Dhaka University's Institute of Modern Languages, the event was attended by State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid as the chief guest and Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Yan Hualong as the special guest.



Expressing his fascination with China's socio-economic development, the state minister said the once unknown and mysterious China has now become one of top development partners of Bangladesh.

He said, "I've visited many countries of the world. A few days ago I went to China on an official tour. But I was truly impressed and overwhelmed by the beauty of China. They have decorated the country like a dream. Apart from the natural beauty, the law and order situation and the manners, etiquette and punctuality of the people impressed me."



The state minister said more programs like the ones organized by CMG would create more interest in cultural exchange between the two countries.



Charge the Affairs Yan Hualong in his speech encouraged the youth of Bangladesh to go to China to learn Chinese language, study or work. He said culture and education can bring the hearts of the peoples of two countries together and their friendship can foster closer relations between the two countries.



Referring to the agreement between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a meeting in South Africa last month to enhance cooperation in the cultural and educational fields, besides the infrastructure, agriculture and industrial sectors, he said both countries are working towards that.



Besides CMG-produced programs broadcast in the media of Bangladesh, various aspects of China's vibrant culture, activities of the Confucius Institute and different projects under the Belt and Road Initiative were presented before the audience at the event, which also shed light on the activities of Chinese businesses operating in Bangladesh.



Chinese drama series 'Rahasyamoyi' aired on Deepto TV was specially highlighted at the event while some of the dubbing artistes of the drama were introduced, who shared their experiences with the audience. Dubbed in Bengali, the drama has gained popularity in Bangladesh, according to the organizers.



Confucius Institute Director Dr Yang Hui, Deepto TV Chief Executive Officer Fuad Chowdhury, Bangladesh project chief of China Railway Shi Yuan, Bangladesh project chief of China Communications Construction Company Pang Ming and Bangladesh project head of New Hope Group He Quan Shui also joined the event as guests.



Director of Bengali Department of CMG Yu Guang Yue Anandi gave the concluding speech.



At the event, a new YouTube channel 'Apon Entertainment' was launched through cutting a cake. Chinese dramas, movies, cartoon films and documentary will be available on the channel.



