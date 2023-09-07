

Walton awards 144 plazas, managers for fetching high sales revenue



The awards were given at an event organized to celebrate 'Walton Plaza Uthshob-2023,' participated by over 600 managers of Walton Plaza from different regions of the country.



The day-long 'Plaza Uthshob-2023' was held at the Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Monday, with the slogan of 'Joy Plazar Joy, Joy Walton Plazar Joy', country's largest electronics, electrical and IT products sales and service providing company 'Walton Plaza,' says a press release.

The function was attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Director S M Ashraful Alam, Walton's Director and Plaza's Managing Partner S M Mahbubul Alam, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman S M Rezaul Alam, Walton Hi -Tech Directors Zakia Sultana and Sabiha Jarin Orona, Walton Digi-Tech Industries' Managing Director S M Monjurul Alam Ovee and Walton Micro-Tech Corporation's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nishat Tasnim Shuchi.



Among others, Walton Plaza CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Digi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Md. Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech Advisor Major General (Retd) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rizwana Nilu and Yusuf Ali were also present. Walton's Senior Executive Director and popular film actor Amin Khan moderated the function.



Addressing the event, Walton Hi-Tech Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam said, Walton has been able to overcome the challenges of global economic turmoil. Walton Plaza has made a special contribution behind this. He hoped that this success of Walton Plaza would be continued.



Walton Hi-Tech's Director S M Ashraful Alam said, Walton Plaza became strong sales platform of Walton products. They are contributing significantly to the sales growth and also to raise the market share of Walton products.



In the function, Walton's Director and also Plaza's Managing Partner S M Mahbubul Alam handed over awards, promotion, and certificates to 144 managers and Plazas in recognition of their special contribution in increasing the sales of Walton Plaza.



Congratulating the awardees, S M Mahbubul Alam said, Walton Plaza has become the number one and largest sales network in the country.



This is undoubtedly a great achievement for you. Your main responsibility is now to uphold the customers' trust, confidence and trust in Walton Plaza. In this regard, he emphasized on adopting strategic sales plan.



Walton Digi-Tech Chairman S M Rezaul Alam said, 'We have trust and faith in Walton Plaza. Walton Plaza is moving the entire Walton Group ahead with the combination of sales, collection and benefit.



In the event, Walton Plaza's CEO Mohammad Rayhan gave important advice and guidance to the sales executives to make the ongoing sales activities of Walton Plaza more dynamic. He said, 'We have been able to conquer the country by becoming the number 1 sales network in the country.



The dream is now to conquer the world. We have big dreams for Walton Plaza. We will be able to fulfill that dream.' The event was wrapped up with a splendid cultural programme.



