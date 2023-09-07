Video
RMG workers can now buy grocery items from Shwapno via wagely

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

wagely, a pioneer in providing financial wellness, has once again taken the latest step toward improving the lives of RMG (Ready-Made Garment) workers across Bangladesh, in a groundbreaking partnership with Shwapno, Bangladesh's one of the leading retail chains.

RMG workers can now purchase their necessary grocery items from Shwapno via wagely platform through their earned wage, says a press release.

"About 40% of an RMG worker's expenses go towards groceries, an everyday fundamental need that wagely, and Shwapno are partnering to cater to," said Noor Elahi, Managing Director of Wagely Bangladesh.

"With the experience of serving more than 200,000 users across more than 75 factories, we have observed how the rising price of commodities is impacting workers and their daily needs, and with this partnership in place, they can now purchase groceries at a lower cost and of better quality"

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director of ACI Logistics Ltd, the operator of Shwapno, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, "Shawpno is committed to serving the diverse needs of our customers, by providing daily essentials as a convenient, low-cost solution and this collaboration with wagely aligns perfectly with our mission.

"We have always aimed to ensure that good grocery reaches the last mile which meant serving the people of our RMG Sector by going to them.

"Now using wagely's support, we are excited to provide RMG workers with affordable access to essential groceries."

This initiative showcases the power of collaboration between organizations dedicated to improving the lives of hardworking individuals and fostering economic growth.



