Eastern Bank Ltd changes to Eastern Bank PLC
The country's second generation and most awarded commercial bank Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has been renamed as Eastern Bank PLC, with effect from September 3, says a press release.
In this regard the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular to all scheduled commercial banks' managing directors/chief executive officers to take necessary steps to transact as per newly changed name.
A gazette was published on Sunday signed by Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Abu Farah Md Naser incorporating the change.