AB Bank signs MoU with Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society

AB Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society (Grassroots) on Tuesday, to provide training to the women entrepreneurs and shall also allow them financing facility, says a press release.Iftekhar Enam Awal, Head of Corporate and SME of AB Bank Limited and Himangshu Mitra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society (Grassroots) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.Tarique Afzal, President & Managing Director of AB Bank Limited along with senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.