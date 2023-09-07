Video
NASCIB re-elects Mirza Nurul Ghani as President

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

The National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) is delighted to announce Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon as its President for the term (2023-2025). This momentous election took place under the NASCIB Central Election Board-2023, says a press release.

The newly elected NASCIB board of directors comprises a diverse and talented group of individuals who will work together to advance the interests of small and cottage industries in Bangladesh.

The board consists of 31 members, including:Senior Vice President: Mr. A.K.M Mujibur Rahman, Vice Presidents: Md. Iftekhar Ali, Muhammad Munir-Uz-Zaman, Mohammad Arfin, and RahelaParveen (Shishir), and other 25 Elected Directors.

The National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) is a prominent industry association dedicated to promoting the growth and development of cottage and small industries in Bangladesh.

Founded 1984, NASCIB serves as a voice for thousands of small-scale entrepreneurs and plays a pivotal role in shaping policies and initiatives that support the sector's growth and sustainability. plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth, innovation, and sustainability in this sector.

In his inaugural statement, President Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon expressed his gratitude to NASCIB members for their trust and pledged to work tirelessly to elevate the role and impact of small and cottage industries in Bangladesh.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity in achieving NASCIB's objectives and called on all stakeholders to join hands in this endeavor.

The NASCIB Central Election Board-2023 congratulates Shovon and the newly elected board members on their election and looks forward to their dynamic leadership in the coming years.



