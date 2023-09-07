India's services growth slows, but exports hit record high







BENGALURU, Sept 6: Growth in India's dominant services industry lost some steam in August but overall conditions remained strong despite elevated inflationary pressures, according to a business survey that showed exports were at a record high on robust foreign demand.Tuesday's findings, coupled with a sister survey on Friday which found factory growth expanded at its fastest pace in three months, suggest Asia's third-largest economy will be the fastest-growing major country despite slowing global growth.The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 60.1 in August from 62.3 in July, lower than the Reuters poll expectation of 61.0. Still, the reading was above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a 25th consecutive month - the longest stretch since August 2011. �Reuters