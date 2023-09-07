Faulty bidding at Kamalapur ICD keeps pvt operators out







Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA) has alleged that the current terms and conditions of tended documents favor government sector operators at the disadvantage of private ICDs contractors from participating in tender bids.



Under the existing criteria, a bidder needs 70 percent experience in any government project, without specifically requiring experience in ICD operation and management. Particularly it aims at benefiting a particular party.

This has raised concerns among private ICD contractors who have been effectively running ICDs operations for the past two decades. The new tender process however sidelined them from taking part in tender bidding for Dhaka Kamalapur ICD station.



President of BICDA, Nurul Qayyum Khan, has raised the issue recently with Chittagong Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail demanding the review of the tender criteria. Khan said the new criteria attempted to sideline existing private ICD operators.



There are currently 22 private ICDs or container depots around Chittagong Port, with the port itself having its ICD adjacent to Kamalapur railway station, facilitating goods transportation by train.



BICDA has urged the Chittagong Port Authority (CHABAK) to review the tender process to ensure that experienced private sector container handling firms can participate, thus allowing a more level playing field.



This dispute highlights the need for a fair and transparent tendering process which would take into account the experience and contributions of private ICDs in handling export, imports wagons.



When contacted a logistics expert said under the exiting terms and conditions the bidding process has been designed in a way in which a particular party can participated and get the business. It is already handling container as a public sector contractor.



He said except that particular party all other parties are in private sector apparently being sidetracked.



When contacted a senior official in Chattagram Port Authority said, "We have prepared tender documents and its terms and conditions in consultations with different organizations including Central Procurement and Technical Unit (CPTU).



"So we are not authorized to say anything about the tendering clause", he said.



A senior official in the CPTU said, "This is not our job. The relevant organization set the terms and conditions. We just improve the tendering process and devise policies for transparency", he said.



