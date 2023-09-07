Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Seafood Network reports drastic decline in shrimp output

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's seafood trade group is reporting a drastic decline in national shrimp production due to higher costs, drought, and disease, reports seafoodsource.com.

Bangladesh's main shrimp aquaculture region Khulna exported 19,900 metric tonnes (MT) of shrimp in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended in March.

That was down from 24,100 MT the previous year, and down from the record of 39,706 MT in 2016-2017, Seafood Network Bangladesh reported.

"Many factors have contributed to the decrease in shrimp production in Khulna. This includes the decrease in brackish water sources, virus attacks, farmers' unwillingness to adopt modern methods, and the inability to obtain disease-free fries," it said.

Drought has also played a role in the decline. Unusually low rainfall and hotter-than-average temperatures have resulted in a spike in mortalities across the country's shrimp farms, partially as a result of higher incidences of disease outbreaks.

"Having suffered losses, no shrimp farmer wants to engage in shrimp farming anymore," a shrimp farmer in the Daulatpur area of Khulna told the network.

Bangladesh's shrimp exports averaged above 30,000 MT between 2016 and 2020, according to the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association, but halfway through the current fiscal year, the country has produced just 13,592 MT of shrimp, according to the Bangladesh Department of Fisheries, which reported that 38,892 shrimp farms in the country collectively have seen their production rate decline to 300 to 400 kilograms per hectare, the lowest average rate of all major shrimp-producing nations globally.

Higher feed prices are also cutting into profit margins, and global demand is down, resulting in prices for Bangladeshi shrimp dropping by 24 per cent in the current fiscal year, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

And Ukraine and Russia, which were both major buyers of Bangladeshi shrimp, have cut back their purchasing as they fight a bitter, costly territorial war.

Bangladesh took in USD 300.3 million (EUR 278.6 million) from frozen shrimp exports in the last fiscal year and USD 407.3 million (EUR 377.9 million) in the year before that, a major portion of its total seafood exports, which reached USD 422.3 million (EUR 391.8 million) in 2022-2023 and USD 532.9 million (EUR 494.5 million) in 2021-2022.

Bangladesh's government approved the expansion of a vannamei shrimp farming pilot project, initiated in 2021, but the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association has called for additional government help in expanding the sector's capacity to create value-added products, which it said could increase the sector's earnings by a multiple of five.

One bright spot in Bangladesh's aquaculture sector is an increase in mud crab and eel exports. Locally called "cuchia," the freshwater eels have found popularity in China, according to Bangladesh Crab Exporters' Association Secretary Abul Kashem Gazi.

"We fulfil less than 10 per cent of the demand for mud eels in China. A week's supply can account for 8 tons of exports. An increase in mud eel production would generate significant foreign earnings for Bangladesh.," Gazi said.

Bangladeshi crab farmers have also found more success recently with a pick-up in demand from Southeast Asia and China, ZF Trade International Owner Alam said.

"In Bangladesh, crabs can be grown in a long coastal belt, so the country has good potential," he said. "China provides huge opportunities for selling crabs during winter."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory ready for commissioning
BO account in capital market now stands at 17,47,621
RFL raises Tk 300 crore through Sukuk bond
BRAC Bank to give extensive services to BIAA members
UNIDO launches circular economy value chains project
Tk 52.52 lakh toll collected from 64,751 vehicles
Interbank dollar rate goes up further
China to launch $40b fund to boost chip industry


Latest News
Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 9 injured sent to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorate
FIFA Int' l Friendly: Bangladesh to play Afghanistan in last match Thursday
University student drowns in Ctg waterfall
Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17, officials say
SAFF U-16 Champs: Bangladesh reach semifinal as India beat Nepal 1-0
Bangladesh suffers big defeat after dismal batting display
Young tourist gang-raped in Cox's Bazar, one held
WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter
Former Sri Lanka spinner Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Millions of Shiite pilgrims flock to Iraq's Karbala
Most Read News
ADB, Deutsche Bank to boost supply chain financing in Asia
198 Bangladeshi Americans criticize letter from global personalities
Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed
BNP to bring out mass procession in capital on Saturday
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to six as another fisherman dies at CMCH
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
Obaidul Quader's sister Ferdous Ara passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft