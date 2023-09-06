

Hili land port shut for Janmashtami





Hili Immigration Check post officer-in-charge Sheikh Ashraful said the movement of passengers with passports between the two countries is normal through immigration. Import and export activities between Bangladesh and India through Hili land port in Dinajpur were suspended on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Janmashtami, a major religious festival of the Hindu community.However, passenger traffic between the two countries is normal through the immigration check post.Jamil Hossain Chalanta, general secretary of Bangla Hilli C&F Agents Association confirmed the matter.He said the import-export activities will resume through the port from Thursday morning.Hili Immigration Check post officer-in-charge Sheikh Ashraful said the movement of passengers with passports between the two countries is normal through immigration.

