Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 2:52 PM
Home Countryside

Hili land port shut for Janmashtami

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:24 PM  Count : 144
Hili Representative

Import and export activities between Bangladesh and India through Hili land port in Dinajpur were suspended on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Janmashtami, a major religious festival of the Hindu community.

However, passenger traffic between the two countries is normal through the immigration check post.
Jamil Hossain Chalanta, general secretary of Bangla Hilli C&F Agents Association confirmed the matter.

He said the import-export activities will resume through the port from Thursday morning.

Hili Immigration Check post officer-in-charge Sheikh Ashraful said the movement of passengers with passports between the two countries is normal through immigration.

MRM/SR



