Hili land port shut for Janmashtami
Import and export activities between Bangladesh and India through Hili land port in Dinajpur were suspended on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Janmashtami, a major religious festival of the Hindu community.
However, passenger traffic between the two countries is normal through the immigration check post.
He said the import-export activities will resume through the port from Thursday morning.
Hili Immigration Check post officer-in-charge Sheikh Ashraful said the movement of passengers with passports between the two countries is normal through immigration.
