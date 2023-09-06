Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday







Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Dhaka on Thursday (September 7) on a two-day official visit before attending the G-20 Summit in India.





During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen on Thursday evening.



He will also make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Different issues, including Russia-Ukraine war, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, trade and investment, Rohingya crisis and Bangladesh's next general election, may be discussed.



